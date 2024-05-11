Anti-tobacco campaign targets tobacco-smoking youth between 13 and 15

Reading Time: 1 minute

Director of the Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry, Professor Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, says this month’s anti-tobacco campaign is targeted at the youth. This as an estimated 37 million young people aged between 13 and 15 years are using tobacco globally.

Yusuf says they will be targeting schools around the country because of the high use of the tobacco-related product, hubbly-bubbly.

He says they are calling on government to adopt the bill that will restrict hubbly-bubbly in public places.

“Our estimation is that if we did not have hubbly, we would have had a much more stable prevalence of tobacco smoking in South Africa. But with hubbly and with e-cigarette and manufactured cigarette, we now have a much larger population of those who are addicted to nicotine,” says Ayo-Yusuf.

“So, indeed, what we need to do is to create an environment that makes it more difficult for young people to get access to hubbly. This is the reason why we are supporting the current tobacco control bill that is put before the parliament. And we are urging government to actually speed up the adoption of this bill,” he adds.

Anti-Tobacco Campaign Month: Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf on raising awareness against dangers of smoking: