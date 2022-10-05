Anti-tobacco activists have lauded Cabinet for approving the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill.

The aim of the Bill which was first tabled almost ten years ago is to deter people, especially children and youth, from using tobacco products.

It also encourages existing users to quit the hazardous habit.

Tobacco, Alcohol and Gambling Advisory, Advocacy and Action Group CEO Peter Ucko says, “There’s no question that we have to have graphic health warnings and other messages, info that tells the truth about the dangers of cigarettes and the harms caused by smoking. There’s no question that more and more people that see that on packages, consider quitting and then actually take the steps to quit smoking. We must also standardise packaging so there are no glamorous colouring and nice things about a particular brand.”

The Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill was approved by Cabinet & gazetted on 9 May 2018 for public comments for a period of three months, which ends on 9 August. #WorldNoTobaccoDay — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) May 31, 2018

Two years ago, the lifting of the ban on tobacco and related products was a win for the industry and an even bigger one for consumers.

However, a bigger battle looms as the government has accelerated the promulgation of the Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill (2018). With the accelerated promulgation of the Bill, health organisations and anti-tobacco lobbyists are magnifying the harms associated with smoking without factoring in products such as electronic vapour products (EVPs).

