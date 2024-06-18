Anti-finance bill protesters clash with police in Nairobi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dozens of anti-finance bill protestors were arrested in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday. They shouted slogans against the controversial Finance Bill of 2024 while police fired stun grenades, water cannons and tear gas to disperse them before loading some in the back of police trucks.

The protests which were named ‘Occupy Parliament’ aimed to pressure law makers to reject the bill.

They gathered to protest a bill that set to be discussed in parliament on Tuesday and that had come under fire from various quarters of civil society and opposition politicians in parliament.

However, by the time the protest was under way, the National Assembly’s finance committee announced that it was dropping a few of the contentious clauses in the Finance Bill of 2024, including proposed VAT charges on financial services and foreign exchange transactions.