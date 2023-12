Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anti-apartheid activist, Reverend Frank Chikane, says an anti-apartheid movement will be launched soon to support Palestinians’ fight for freedom.

The measures that were used in South Africa to end apartheid will be used to help Palestine, says Chikane. He was addressing delegates at the Fifth Global Convention in solidarity with Palestine in Johannesburg.

Israel-Hamas War | 5th Global Convention in Solidarity with Palestine underway in Johannesburg: