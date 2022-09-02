Anti-Apartheid activist and State Capture whistleblower, Vytjie Mentor, has been laid to rest in Kimberley. Her funeral took place on Friday morning.

The former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) passed away in August after being hospitalized for several weeks.

Mentor quit the ANC in 2019 and died as a member of Action SA.

President of Action SA, Herman Mashaba says Mentor played a key role in building the party.

He says she was against corruption and stood for the interests of the people.

“Thank you for giving your daughter to the world. Who served as an exemplary of what a good human being can be. Someone ethical, showing what good ethical leadership can be because for us Action SA ethical leadership is one of the core values. Non-negotiable.” adds Mashaba.

SABC News speaks to Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at Vytjie Mentor’s funeral

Forthright and uncompromising individual

Northern Cape Premier, Zamani Saul, has described Mentor as someone who was forthright, respectful and uncompromising.

Saul was speaking at Mentor’s funeral in Kimberley.

“She was very respectful in all her robustness, stubbornness. She had great respect for people and their views. She was forthright and uncompromising. It was an anti-corruption stance that she took, and because of that, she got isolated and prosecuted,” says Saul.

The mortal remains of #Vytjie #Mentor leaving the Mayibuye Centre where the service was being held. It will now move to the West End cemetery where she will be interred. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/jC3YlkgkTr — Ulrich Hendriks (@UlrichHendriks) September 2, 2022