Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Another woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni

SAPS forensic teams are at the Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni where a woman's body has been found, September 26, 2026
  • SAPS forensic teams are at the Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni where a woman's body has been found, September 26, 2026
  • Image Credits :
  • Neria Hlakotsa
SABC News

A woman’s body has been discovered at the Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa South, in the Vusimusi section, on Saturday morning.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brenda Muridili says that, at this stage, they can only confirm the discovery of the body.

“Crime scene management and all the necessary role players are currently on the scene. Further information will be provided as soon as preliminary investigations have been conducted.”

Nine bodies of women have been discovered in Ekurhuleni since the beginning of July, making this latest discovery the 10th. Eight of those bodies have been identified by their families and police have arrested three suspects in connection with one of the cases.

VIDEO | Ekurhuleni Murders | Three arrested suspects to appear in court:

MOST READ
Preferred Source Follow on Google News