Another woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni

A woman’s body has been discovered at the Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa South, in the Vusimusi section, on Saturday morning.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brenda Muridili says that, at this stage, they can only confirm the discovery of the body.

BREAKING NEWS | Police have confirmed that the body of a half-naked woman has been found at Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa, near an informal settlement. Residents in Vusumizi say the discovery has left the community shocked and fearful, prompting calls for increased police… pic.twitter.com/mkdznG92Ux — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 26, 2026

“Crime scene management and all the necessary role players are currently on the scene. Further information will be provided as soon as preliminary investigations have been conducted.”

Nine bodies of women have been discovered in Ekurhuleni since the beginning of July, making this latest discovery the 10th. Eight of those bodies have been identified by their families and police have arrested three suspects in connection with one of the cases.

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