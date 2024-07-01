Another tremor felt in Johannesburg: EMS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) says another tremor was felt in the southwest region of Roodepoort, Johannesburg, in the early hours of this morning.

This follows confirmation by the Council for Geoscience of an earth tremor affecting certain areas of Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

EMS Spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi says the Council for Geoscience is still determining the magnitude of the latest event.

Mulaudzi says, “Earth tremor reported in Johannesburg South, early hours of this morning. No major incidents or injuries were reported through our emergency call centre and also the authorities still have to confirm it’s magnitude.”

VIDEO: Tremor felt in parts of Southern Johannesburg: