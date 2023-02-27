Another teenager has been shot and killed in Westbury in Johannesburg on Monday, bringing the number of people shot in the past 24 hours in the area to nine. There have been four fatalities so far.

Police say there’s been a total of six shootings in the area since Friday. Two people were shot and killed while 11 others were shot and wounded.

One person has been arrested for attempted murder.

Sophiatown Station Commander, Bonginkosi Ndebele briefs media:

The shootings are understood to be gang-related following the gunning down of a suspected gang leader last Thursday.

Sophiatown Station Commander, Bonginkosi Ndebele says, “We have got 11 counts of attempted murder. So far we have one arrest. For the month we have recovered 12 unlicensed firearms. We are working with our anti-gang, POPS, TRT, JMPD, and detectives on the ground as well as crime intelligence.”

The shooting occurred in broad daylight, leaving a trail of spent bullet shells on the road. Police are urging those with information to come forward.

Ndebele adds, “We are following information on what is happening. The community is coming forward and giving us information. But they refuse to give a written statement and become witnesses because they fear for their lives.”

Police remain in the area.

VIDEO: Another teenager shot in alleged gang-related violence in Westbury

A Westbury resident describes daily life in the area.

“Our kids live two minutes away from school, but they cannot walk by themselves. My daughter is in matric, but we have to walk her like she’s still a baby. We are prisoners because we have to keep our children indoors 24/7. Just to make sure that they are safe. Even your gate, even if it’s open like that you find something to close it so that it looks like no one is home,” a resident explains.

