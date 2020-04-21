A soldier has died after a truck driver lost control and bumped into him on the N12. The incident happened on Tuesday during a COVID-19 roadblock on the N12 highway near the Glen Mall.

The truck driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, says a culpable homicide case has been opened.

“There’s a charge of culpable homicide case to be investigated against the driver. There was a joint operation by the law enforcement that took place at the N12 at the time of the accident,” says Minnaar.

Minister of Defence, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, his deputy Thabang Makwetla and the Chief of the Defence Force, General Solly Shoke have expressed their condolences to the family members, friends and colleagues of the deceased soldier.

Over the weekend, a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) died during a vehicle crash in Casteel, near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga during lockdown operations in the province. Two of his colleagues and a police officer sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the SANDF says it has laid a charge of fraud against the suppliers of ration packs for the military personnel deployed on COVID-19 lockdown.

They allegedly supplied the SANDF with ration packs whose dates had expired. According to a statement by the SANDF, soldiers discovered that stickers with new expiry dates were placed over the original dates.

According to the Chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke, if this proves to be true, these types of actions are tantamount to sabotage of the SANDF’s mandate to protect South Africa.

The case was opened with the Military Police who have appointed a dedicated team to investigate.

Meanwhile, law enforcement conduct roadblock on Olifantsfontein Road:

