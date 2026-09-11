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Another police officer denies that Kekana, others were assaulted

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and four others appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on September 1, 2026.
  • Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and four others appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on September 1, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

Another police officer has denied that the alleged hitman in the trial of Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and others were assaulted and suffocated by police.

Sergeant Mayisela Ledwaba is testifying in a trial within a trial which is currently under way at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Musa Kekana is attempting to have evidence obtained during his arrest thrown out of court.

Kekana, Matlala and three co-accused are charged with conspiring and attempting to kill Matlala’s former partner Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe ‘Ferarri’ Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

Ledwaba’s testimony was being led by State prosecutor, Elize Le Roux.

“Were there any kind of assault of any kind against the suspect at any stage in your presence at the house?” Le Roux asks.

“No there was no one that was assaulted, the suspect was not assaulted by anyone,” says Ledwaba.

Video: Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused trial-within-a-trial continues | 11 September 2026

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