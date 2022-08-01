A second person has been shot dead during protests in Tembisa on Gauteng’s East Rand on Monday. The township is on shutdown following the mayor’s inability to attend a community meeting on Friday.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police say the situation in the township has been overwhelming for law enforcement officers. The angry residents want among others, a flat rate of electricity billing.

A truck was torched on the R21 highway. Municipal offices have also been set alight.

“We are really overwhelmed with what has been happening. By the look of things we are now being placed in a predicament where all protestors are approaching on all corners and we are trying to calm the situation, “ says EMPD Spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa.

The situation remains volatile in Tembisa:

Meanwhile, protesting residents have set fire to a municipal facility and several cars belonging to the City of Ekurhuleni. MMC Fanyana of Ekurhuleni Finance has condemned the acts.

“Those are criminal elements, how do you burn the same building that provides you with the same service you need? Those who are saying because the mayor did not come, they are using that to continue with their looting and criminality. Those criminals are using that as a tool to continue with their criminal activities.”

Mayor of Ekurhuleni Tania Campbell responds to protests in Tembisa: