Limpopo police have confirmed another tavern shooting in the province.

A patron has been killed and 5 others wounded at a tavern at Pharare village outside Tzaneen.

One of those wounded is in a critical condition in hospital.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says 2 men opened fire at the patrons randomly before fleeing the scene.

On Thursday evening, 2 patrons were killed and 6 wounded at a tavern shooting at Muchipisi village near Malamulele.

Ledwaba says they have launched a manhunt.

“The provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, General Thembi Hadebe has ordered that a task team be established to investigate another tavern shooting incident which left one person killed while five sustained injuries. Among the five, one was critical. The incident took place at a tavern in Pharare-Maake Policing area. A number of cartridges were found on the scene,” he says.

Reporting by Baatseba Mabowa.