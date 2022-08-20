Broadcasting legend Noxolo Grootboom has thanked the South African Tradition Music Achievement (SATMA) for honouring her contribution to the promotion of the isiXhosa language in the country.

In March 2021, the legendary SABC news anchor retired following 37 years in broadcasting.

SATMA is celebrating South African heroes within the music industry, at a red carpet event in Freedom Park, Pretoria on Saturday.

🥳🎊Today’s Red Carpet Honouring Mam Winnie Mandela, Dr Noxolo Grootboom and Prof Pitika Ntuli #SATMA2022

The 17th SATMA Awards will take place in Mpumalanga on 1 October 2022 under the theme “My Culture, Your Culture, One Nation”. The late freedom fighter and stalwart, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, is among the country’s legends who will be celebrated at the occasion.

Grootboom said she was surprised to be awarded by SATMA considering her line of work. She expressed gratitude to the awards organisers for giving her recognition while she is still alive.

“You know when you work, you work to earn a living. Here I am receiving award after award, and honour after and honour. Thank you to the SATMA’s and South Africans for showering me with these flowers and for allowing me to smell the roses while I am still alive,” said Grootboom.

Rhodes University recently bestowed Grootboom with a Honorary Doctorate.