Another G4S security guard linked to Thabo Bester’s escape has been arrested.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe says the suspect the was arrested on Tuesday.

“The 51-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 18 April 2023 at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein. He faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.”

Earlier, the DA’s member of Parliament’s Justice and Correctional Services committee Glynnis Breytenbach said they will need more time to thoroughly probe Thabo Bester’s escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State.

Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer escaped last year.

The company that runs the prison, G4S gave the committee a breakdown of the events leading to the escape and the steps they have taken since then.

G4S investigations into Thabo Bester a whitewash: Parliament

Breytenbach says the committee needs to summon more people to shed some light on the matter.

“Certainly we haven’t gotten to the bottom of it. We need to speak to people. The committee needs to set aside more days, and we need to carry on with this inquiry, because this matter is so bizarre. So many people must have assisted him, those who are inside and outside of the prison. He must have an access to so much sensitive information to be able to facilitate walking out of a maximum security prison. The committee cannot stop its investigation now.”