The Diesel tanker that overturned on Kliprivier Drive near the N12 exit in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday has been removed. Two people were driving in a petrol tanker when it hit the bridge and landed on the embankment.

The driver was immediately rushed to hospital, however, it took emergency personnel hours to extricate the second occupant who was also taken to hospital for medical care.

The N14 west has been reopened to traffic.

On Saturday, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) confirmed that another fuel tanker had crashed on Kliprivier Drive north near the N12 in Johannesburg’s south.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) had to secure a scene where a fuel tanker overturned in Wadeville, as scores of community members reportedly rushed in with containers to collect the leaking fuel.

The two incidents follows nearly two weeks after another tanker carrying liquid gas exploded, killing 37 people in Boksburg.

JMPD Spokesperson Xolani Fihla explains: “Earlier we had thought that it is a diesel tanker but the EMEs have confirmed that it is a petrol tanker and this poses a much danger because we know that petrol is more flammable than diesel but we know the technicians are currently on the scene to contain the petrol spillage and emergency management services are also on scene for the extrication of the driver from the vehicle.”

In December, a gas explosion tragedy claimed 37 lives when a gas tanker exploded after it was trapped under a low bridge.

However the driver of exploded gas tanker was released due to lack of evidence

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Rose Malatsi said the driver was released due to a lack of evidence.

He was released and did not appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court.