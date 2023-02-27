The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced another fuel hike which is set to take effect this Wednesday.

The department’s spokesperson Robert Maake has sighted lower petrol inventory levels globally and the closure of refineries in some countries for seasonal maintenance as reasons for the increase.

“The following fuel prices will be effective on the 1st of March 2023. Both grades of petrol will increase by R1,27 cents per litre, and the wholesale price of diesel will increase by 30.38 and 31.38 cents per litre. Illuminating paraffin will increase by 13 cents per litre at the wholesale level and 17 cents a litre at the retail level. LP gas will increase by five-22 cents per kilogram,” Maake explains.