As Eskom battles to keep the lights on, the power utility has reportedly been hit by another resignation.

CEO of Business Leadership South Africa Busi Mavuso allegedly resigned as Eskom board member.

Mavuso’s resignation means the Eskom Board is now down to just five members. Several other members have resigned over the years.

This amid the energy crisis that has seen the country being subjected to rolling blackouts and currently on Stage 4 load shedding.

The Public Enterprises ministry has said that it will restructure and reconstitute the board of Eskom.

Eskom also announced that it would release its annual financial results by the end of November.

VIDEO: Energy analyst Ted Blom on the Department of Public Enterprises’ intention to reconstitute the Eskom Board:



Lower stages

On Wednesday, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said South Africans can expect lower stages of rolling blackouts by the weekend.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Africa Renewables Summit in Cape Town.

The country has been plunged into darkness this month reaching Stage 6 rolling blackouts at some point.

De Ruyter says the power grid remains constrained.

He says, “If we can switch off geysers, swimming pool pumps and only fill up your kettle for one cup of tea, these are simple things but when 60 million people across South Africa do it, it can really make a difference, so everybody can play a part. The outlook for load shedding at the moment is that by the weekend, we should be looking at Stage 2 depending on units coming back.”

Additional reporting by Glorious Sefako and Thandiswa Mawu.