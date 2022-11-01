Johannesburg Mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Mpho Phalatse says a motion for another programming meeting has been issued for Tuesday after a no-confidence motion scheduled to be placed before the council on Thursday was withdrawn.

Phalatse says they have received a letter from lawyers in the Speaker’s office to this effect after her party wrote to Speaker Colleen Makhubele questioning the legality of how the process was run yet again by the Programming Committee that met last Friday.

The High court judgment that led to Phalatse’s reinstatement found that the Programming Committee’s decision to place the previous motion of no-confidence that led to her ousting was unlawful.

Phalatse says the council has better things to do.

“I feel like it is a waste of residents’ time. Our residents deserve service delivery. They are tired of this instability. This on again off again, not knowing who is the mayor and not the mayor,” says Phalatse.

“Residents want services and you can see in the motion submission that they are really clutching at straws. They are not interested in whether the multi-party government is performing but they just want to oust this government so that they can get their hands on the public purse,” added Phalatse.

Dr Mpho Phalatse on her future as City of Johannesburg Mayor:

