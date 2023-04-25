A 66-year-old woman from Jan Kempdorp in the Northern Cape has opened a case of fraud with the South African Police Service. This after she allegedly lost R7 000 of her savings with PostBank.

The woman says she had R17 000 worth of savings and was shocked to find out that some of it was withdrawn without her knowledge. She is the second person to come forward complaining about savings going missing at the bank.

This 66-year-old pensioner and her family are shattered. She is still in disbelief that her savings with Post Bank are missing.

She claims more than R7 000 was withdrawn in September at the Post Office. She discovered the fraudulent transaction in November when her granddaughter attempted to deposit money into the savings account.

“I am so disappointed that they took all my money at Postbank. So far no one has updated us with the case and the crime happened last year. Instead, the Post Office and the police have been taking us from pillar to post. I am so disappointed that the person who has been assisting us at the Post Office is the one who stole my money,” says Elsie Mtoto.

Mtoto’s granddaughter says she alerted the family immediately after discovering the fraud. She says following the police’s preliminary investigation. It was discovered that her signature was forged.

“I arrived at the Post Office to deposit money in the savings account. But upon my investigation I realised that money has been taken out of the account. I alerted the Post Office who later admitted the crime,” says Phumla Mtoto, granddaughter.

Mtoto’s story is not an isolated one. Recently, a Barkly West couple also opened a case with the police after more than R100 000 of their savings were allegedly stolen from their account.

“It’s a regrettable situation where perpetrators of crimes target people’s savings and, in this case, the Postbank is aware of that a case was opened. It is to investigate a case of fraud that includes collusion within our system,” says Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako.

Northern Cape police say a female suspect was arrested but released on bail. She’s expected to appear in the Jan Kempdorp Magistrate’s Court next month.

Meanwhile, the Postbank has encouraged customers to report suspected fraud cases via its e-mail address Fraud@postbank.co.za.