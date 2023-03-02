Another case of cholera has been identified in Gauteng, bringing to six the number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the country.

The latest case is that of a 19-year-old woman from Emandleni informal settlement in Benoni, east of Johannesburg.

The patient was identified by the Outbreak Response Team during contact tracing where over 1 000 people were reached. This follows the death of a 24-year-old Benoni man last week, with no travel history. The Health Department says while there is no need for the public to panic, it is concerned about the rising number of cases.

Spokesperson, Foster Mohale, “Although, there is no need for the public to panic, the department is concerned about the rising number of cholera cases, and urges all people who experience cholera symptoms, with or without local or international travel history, to visit their nearest health facility. Cholera is presentable and curable. The department is yet to establish a local source of cholera transmission in the country, but people are reminded to practice hand hygiene and avoid drinking or preparing food with untreated water from the rivers or dams.”