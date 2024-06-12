Another body found increasing death toll following EC floods

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eastern Cape Police have discovered another body of a victim of the devastating floods that ravaged Nelson Mandela Bay two weeks ago.

The latest discovery takes the death toll to eleven in the metro and 14 in total for the province, including three deaths at Buffalo City Metro in East London.

Over 3,000 people were displaced due to the floods.

Police Spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu says the body was discovered by the Search and Rescue unit at Swartkops River in Kariega, one of the areas hardest hit by the floods.

“It is alleged that on Thursday an unidentified man was crossing the river near Kwanobuhle when he experienced some difficulty and disappeared in the strong current. His identity is currently unknown and police are appealing to anyone who can assist in identifying him to contact SAPS Kariega. The search for two other females alleged to have drowned or reported missing in separate incidents due to the recent floods, is continuing. Inquest dockets have been opened for all the drownings,” Naidu says.

Eastern Cape Floods | Severe weather conditions for Buffalo City Metro:

