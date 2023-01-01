Some former Bafana Bafana and Premier Soccer League players have participated in an annual village football tournament aimed at developing sport in rural areas. The five-day Vhanasi Soccer Tournament which was held at Tshitavha village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, saw Bafana Bafana legends such as Doctor Khumalo, Jerry Skosana and Jabu Mahlangu, play against Limpopo based PSL legends who now play for the Vhembe Masters team.

The tournament attracts soccer scouts in search raw talent for teams that are in the National First Division. It has been running for nine years, with its organiser, Mbilingeni Munasi, stating that it has brought of development to the village.

“There are some pockets of excellence that we have achieved. So far there are some players that are currently playing for the NFD and the local communities are benefiting a lot. Some of them make money in these five days that they will never make in twelve months”, says Munasi.

Local businesses also benefited from selling food like pap and meat. Hawkers, Takalani Salavu and Mpho Mabilu expressed their gratitude to event organisers.

“Business is going very well because there is no jobs. Vhanasi is doing something which is good for us. This year our child is going to school. We can provide something by the money that Vhanasi gave us.”

“This tournament is very good for us and hawkers, it will enable us to feed our children and ensure that they have school uniform when they return to school,” the delighted hawkers says.