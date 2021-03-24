An announcement on the succession of AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu is expected on Wednesday.

The longest-serving Zulu monarch passed on from COVID-19-related complications earlier this month at the age of 72.

At the weekend, AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that a meeting was expected to be held with senior members of the royal family on Wednesday to discuss the King’s will.

According to sources close to the process, the King has directed one of his widows, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini – also known as the Great Wife – to appoint the Zulu Monarch’s successor.

She is the daughter of King Sobhuza the second and the sister of King Mswati the third of eSwatini.

