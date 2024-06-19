Announcement of new Free State executive suspended at 11th hour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae is yet to comment on her alleged decision to abruptly postpone her executive announcement at the last minute.

This comes as a list, purported to be that of incoming members of the executive, is doing the rounds on social media.

It is understood that the delay in announcing the new members is due to internal battles at play in the provincial government.

Letsoha-Mathae’s predecessor Mxolisi Dukwana is allegedly absent from the leaked list.

It is also believed that the leaked list also shows that the executive has shrunk from ten members to eight with suggestions that Deputy Speaker of the Free State Legislature Mamiki Maboya is likely to resign and be appointed as the MEC for Education and Social Development.

It is also believed that the Finance Department will be merged with Economic Development while incumbent MEC for Health and ANC Free State treasurer Mathabo Leeto are also absent from the list.

