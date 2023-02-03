Angry opposition parties at Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Municipality staged a walkout from a council meeting.

The meeting collapsed following disagreements over a candidate who is supposed to oversee the infrastructure budget of over R2 billion.

Parties are unhappy about the name of one of the two nominees proposed for the position of the Director of Infrastructure.

They accuse council Speaker, Nomazizi Maputle of wanting to use the ANC majority to bring in their preferred person.

DA acting caucus leader in the municipality, Christopher Phiri says, “We expected the council to make a decision to appoint an acting director who has the required legal skills to be able to implement strategies that are needed to guarantee the quality of water that we so much need.”