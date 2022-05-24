Angry residents of Mganduzweni near White River in Mpumalanga have blockaded roads as they prepare to march to the Masoyi police station in protest against the murder of six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane.

On Monday night, they set alight four houses belonging to the three suspects arrested for the murder of Mashiyane.

She was reported missing three weeks ago, and her mutilated body was discovered near her home on Saturday.

Two more people have since been taken in for questioning.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala says, “We have deployed our members [and] we are communicating with them [community members]. We are trying to negotiate with them that can [they] re-open the road. Police are there in large numbers.”

“I can confirm that we don’t have [any suspect] one who is going to court at Masoyi. The people that were taken in for questioning are still in for questioning. We have not yet charged them or linked them with any criminal activity up to so far. So the information that [is] surfacing on the media is not true,” says Mohlala.

6-year-old Bontle Mashiyana’s mutilated body found in Mganduzweni, Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga Police Provincial Commissioner Semakaleng Manamela visited the family on Saturday.