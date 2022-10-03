Roads, businesses, and major services were brought to a standstill in and around Giyani in Limpopo following water shortage protests by residents on Monday.

Over 55 villages around Giyani have been experiencing water shortages for over 14 years.

The controversial multi-million rand Giyani Bulk Water Project is yet to deliver water to residents.

Protesting residents from over 55 villages in Giyani blockaded the main R81 road with burning tyres and other objects. They also shut down malls, schools, and other major services.

Residents say they have been experiencing water shortages for over 14 years now. This is after the multibillion-rand Giyani Water Bulk project missed several deadlines to deliver water to the residents.

The water project has faced delays due to the contractor abandoning the project and maladministration allegations. Some officials from the project’s implementing agency, Lepelle Northern Water, now face criminal charges relating to the project.

Affected residents say the shortage of water is violating their basic rights.

“For them not to provide us with water is very worrisome to us. Remember, they were talking about about a water project here, but all they do is come and take the money and leave. It’s not only a lack of access to water but to clean water. I, for one, have a mother who is ill and she cannot consume anything that is not clean,” says one of the angry residents.

Chairperson of the Giyani Concerned Residents in Limpopo, Vusi Chauke says they suspect that corruption and looting are some of the causes delaying the completion of the multi-million rand bulk water project.

“Actually, what we suspect is causing a delay in this whole project is looting. It seems like everyone who needs money in their organisation, they come to Giyani because they see Vatsonga as good people, which is true but we are tired because we cannot wait for 14 years for a pipeline. Even the Khathu pipleline which was plus-minus R3 billion went down the drain.”

Meanwhile, Water and Sanitation Department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau says they will complete the bulk water project by November this year.

“On the Giyani wastewater treatment works to upgrade, and phase 1 of reticulation of water to 55 villages, construction on this work will commence on November of this year. This is in a month’s time while on the Nandoni to Nsami bulk line, the overall project is expected to be completed by November 2022.”

Water Minister, Senzo Mchunu visited the site earlier this year to monitor the laying down of water pipes from Nandoni dam outside Thohoyandou to Nsami dam in Giyani. The project was scheduled to be completed at the end of last month.

Residents of Giyani and the surrounding villages vow to continue with a shutdown: