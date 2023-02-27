Residents of Danville in Mahikeng, North West, are up in arms after going four days without electricity. Enraged residents have blockaded the R503 leading into Mahikeng from Lichtenburg demanding their electricity be reconnected.

SABC News’ Sentleeng Lehihi reports:



“….My biggest problem is, for four days, we don’t have power. And another problem is, we have an electricity box on the other street. Anybody can switch it off. Kids are playing with it, and switching it on and off,” laments one resident. Another one says, “These people have been ignored for the whole time. I’ve got a business at home. I’ve got ice cream, and I’ve got meat that I am selling. For five days, there was no electricity. All my ice cream and stuff are now gone.”