Angola’s incumbent president, João Lourenço is seeking re-election, as the country gears up for the heavily contested polls which will be held on Wednesday.

Angola’s MPLA likely to lose against a more organised opposition: Dr Justin Pearce

This comes as the oil rich nation welcomed the repatriation of the remains of the late former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos.

These elections are dubbed as the tightest polls in Angola since the introduction of multiparty system in the early 90s.

The incumbent president has appealed to Angolans to vote for MPLA, a ruling party that’s been at the helm since the fall of Portuguese rule in 1975.

However, Lourenço faces fierce competition from the opposition UNITA.

He says Angolans must vote for his party to honour the legacy of the late former President José Eduardo dos Santos who is yet to be buried.

Amanhã todos os caminhos vão dar na Província de Luanda! 📣⭐️

Esperamos por todos amanhã, às 10 horas, para a grande festa do MPLA.

Chame 8 amigos para VOTAR no 8! VOTA MPLA, VOTA João Lourenço!#joaolourenco #jlo #angola #mpla #aforcadopovo #pazedesenvolvimento @jlprdeangola pic.twitter.com/l48RCOvlE3 — MPLA (@MPLAoficial) August 19, 2022