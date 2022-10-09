The Angolan Embassy has apologised for landing a charter aircraft at the Cape Town International Airport without the relevant Foreign Operator’s Permit, or FOP.

The aircraft was grounded on Friday as it could not produce the relevant documentation.

An investigation by the South Africa Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has found the aircraft to be in contravention of the Chicago Convention, which regulates international air travel.

The Department of Transport, the International Air Services Council and the Angolan authorities are in talks on the way forward.



Spokesperson for the National Transport Department, Lwazi Khoza, says an investigation by the South African Civil Aviation Authority found that the crew have relevant passports and are suitably licensed and that the Aircraft is in an airworthy state with all the relevant documentation. The aircraft will remain grounded until the permit issue is resolved. Khoza says the Angolan airline is in possession of an FOP but not for landing in Cape Town. "Due to the grounding of some of their fleet due to maintenance, they chartered an aircraft not listed in their FOP to collect workers of the oil company, Chevron. The International Air Services Act of 1993 requires that a holder of an FOP must apply to amend their permit if there is a change in the category or kind of aircraft, amongst others. In this case, this was not done."