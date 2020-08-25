Matric learners can catch the programmes on the SABC, Dstv and Open View channels from the 1st of September.

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, has launched the Matric Catchup programme that will make use of various broadcast platforms to help learners. Four hours of lessons will be available on television every day.

Matric learners can catch the programmes on the SABC, Dstv and Open View channels from the 1st of September. Motshekga says that the disruptions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced her department to find innovative ways of reaching learners.

The Minister of Basic Education Mrs. Angie Motshekga has today launched Woza Matrics, a free-to-air television initiative that is aimed at supporting the matric learners of 2020 following the disruptions caused by COVID-19.#WozaMatrics #BackToSchoolSA pic.twitter.com/pigUX0c5k7 — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) August 25, 2020

“This ladies and gentlemen means a four hour broadcast of the curriculum content for matriculants every day from 1 september to 30 November 2020. There will also be interactive exam preparations during and after holidays this catchup campaign has sourced high quality curriculum content.”