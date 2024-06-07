Anele Mda slates ‘unfair treatment towards independent candidates’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Independent candidate, Anele Mda has called out the Electoral Commission for what she says is unfair treatment towards Independent Candidates. She claims the IEC was inadequately prepared and had not set up appropriate systems to accommodate independent candidates.

Mda briefed the media in Johannesburg. She contested in Gauteng and received 3 725 votes towards a seat in the national assembly.

She says the IEC was ill equipped in its dealings with independent candidates during the elections. She claims the electoral body was unresponsive in their communication and overlooked easily avoidable issues.

“There is absolutely no reason why the IEC did not have an equivalent structure of PLC that was specifically for independent candidates. There was no reason why the IEC incorporated independent candidates into the PLC structures. You are dealing with people with unique interests. People that you don’t even have a precedented experience that you can draw from and can say this is what in the past has happened. We had no way of accessing the IEC as independent candidates. Our issue had no ear that was ready to listen,” says Mda.

Mda has affirmed her support for other independent candidates and says she will continue to push for change.

“The time has come for us to recognize that independent candidates are here to stay. We will not be silenced or marginalised by party politics or bureaucratic red tape,” she says.

On coalitions, Mda has shared that various parties have reached out to her. However, she will take her time with a decision as she wants to make sure it coincides with her principles.

Video: 2024 Elections – Anele Mda reflects on her performance: