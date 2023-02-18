Dusi legend Andy Birkett is the 2023 Dusi Canoe Marathon champion, his tenth win in a row. Birkett crossed the finish line at Durban’s Blue Lagoon in an unofficial time of 2h 23 min 49 sec.

Msawenkosi Mtolo finished in second place and Dave Evans in third.

Top three men across the line.

Andy Birkett goes into Day 2 with a minute over Msawenkosi Mtolo and then another couple of minutes back to Sandile Mtolo with Banetse Nkoesa about 90 seconds further back (provisional results)



Birkett has now proven himself as one of the Dusi greats with a total of 13 victories in K1 – individual and K2 pair disciplines.

With this win, Birkett overtakes the 12 titles of Graeme Pope-Ellis, known as the Dusi King, who dominated the grueling three-day canoe race in the 1970s and 1980s.

Birkett faced a tough challenge from second-placed Mtolo and the two were neck-and-neck over the three days.

Mtolo says he pushed hard on the last stage from Inanda dam to Blue Lagoon today to catch up with Birkett.

“Yeah, I can say I had a good day. I started my day on the dam feeling very strong. I knew it was not going to be easy to catch Andy, but I tried my best to close the gap, I know racing early is hard but I was trying.”