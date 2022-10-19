Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Inter Milan

National team: Cameroon

Age: 26

He is compared with the likes of Thomas Nkono, Joseph Antoine Bell and Carlos Kameni. His name is Andre Onana – the man who is expected to do wonders between the sticks for the Indomitable Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Onana’s height gives him an advantage to catch those tricky high balls, the height makes him to be much stronger in the air and adding his flexible cat-like reflexes.

The Indomitable Lions shot stopper currently holds the number one stop.

His ball distributions skills often initiate attacking moves for Cameroon.

Andre Onana will be heading to Qatar with his experience of representing his national team in big tournaments including the Africa Cup of Nations.

Source : FIFA.com