Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has repeatedly declined to name a senior politician involved in criminal activity at the power utility.

He says he will not identify those who provided him with information regarding the allegations of criminal activity at Eskom out of concern for their lives.

De Ruyter is appearing before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA).

He is expected to provide more details about the allegations he made in a TV interview earlier this year, about crime, corruption, cartels and other financial irregularities at the SOE.

De Ruyter cautioned that he will not reveal the identities of those who gave him information.

“Having regard to the nature of alleged criminal activities, the sources I have relied on me to inform law enforcement and intel have legitimate reasons to fear for their safety. Therefore, I will not be able to divulge identities. Doing so undoubtedly compromises their identities and their safety.”

“I will not reveal names of ministers yet”

Meanwhile, De Ruyter has refused to provide the names of ministers believed to be involved in alleged criminal activity at the power utility, saying it may compromise investigations.

A number of organisations have called on him to reveal the identity of ministers and officials that he, during a television interview, indicated are involved in corruption at Eskom.

De Ruyter says it is not a good idea to make any disclosures yet.

“I don’t think that it is in the interests of the oversight rule of SCOPA and the nature of the engagement that I disclose this today. I, therefore, propose that we move on and we do not disclose the identity of this Minister because I don’t think that it is required for us to enhance the sole purpose, which is to look at the potential misuse of public funds and therefore, I would not want to elaborate on that at this point in time.”

-Additional reporting by Risha Maduray