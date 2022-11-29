The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape says the disciplinary process of its former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor and member of the PEC, Andile Lungisa, is now concluded after his suspension was upheld by the NEC.

Lungisa successfully challenged his suspension to the national disciplinary committee of the party but the province then successfully appealed that decision.

Lungisa’s party membership is suspended for two years of which half is suspended for a period five years on condition that he is not found guilty of misconduct. He must also pay a fine of R5 000.

Former ANC councillor Lungisa briefs the media following his release on parole:

The ANC’s provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi says, “Therefore the appeal process has run its race. What is left of us as the PEC is to implement fully the outcomes of the NDCA. The recourse that they have is to approach the national conference if they still feel aggrieved about the outcomes of the of the NDCA, which is a process that will run parallel to the implementation of the outcomes of the disciplinary process.”

Lungisa says the decision is an attack on him and others.

“I will appeal that matter to the NEC, appeal that issue up to the national conference. What they will never succeed on the question of purging, they will never succeed, we will not melt like ice cream.”