The case against Western Cape Provincial Legislature member, Andile Lili, has been postponed until the 9th of September for sentencing proceedings in the Bellville Regional Court.

The matter was due for pre-sentence reports, but his attorney withdrew from the case last week.

A new attorney has been appointed and needs to familiarise himself with the matter.

Lili was found guilty on two counts of attending illegal gatherings and inciting members of Ses’khona People’s Movement to violence in 2015.

He was leading Ses’khona in poo protests against sanitation issues in Khayelitsha.

In May, Lili was on a bid to appeal his conviction.

More details in the report below: