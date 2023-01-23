The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Lejweleputswa region is calling for the axing of Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela.

They want newly-elected Free State ANC Chairperson, Mxolisi Dukwana, to replace Ntombela.

The league’s regional chairperson, Mokgethi Setlhalefo, says they also demand the reshuffling of the Free State executive council.

Dukwana was appointed by Ntombela as Cooperative Governance MEC in October 2021 following a nine-year absence in government.

He was fired as Economic Development and Tourism MEC in 2012 following a fall-out with then premier, Ace Magashule.

Ntombela was installed as the Free State Premier in March 2018 after her predecessor, Magashule, relinquished the post to become the ANC secretary-general.

Disgruntled delegates

On Sunday, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa lambasted disgruntled delegates who walked out of the 9th Free State conference in Bloemfontein.

The group left the conference after they disputed the top five leadership results. They have also threatened to take legal action to challenge the outcomes of the conference.

Former Sasolburg mayor, Ketso Makume is the new deputy chairperson. Former Thabo Mofutsanyana region secretary, Polediso Motsoeneng got the provincial secretary position, while Dibolelo Mahlatsi was elected deputy Secretary.

The new provincial Treasurer is Mathabo Leeto.

VIDEO: Newly elected ANC FS Chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana addresses ANC 9th Free State Conference: