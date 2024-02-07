ANCYL protests outside Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo is holding a march outside the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court where two directors of a security company are to apply for bail.

Pieter Groenewald and Stephan Greef are accused of assaulting and setting dogs on a farm security guard in what is suspected to be a racially-related incident.

ANCYL Chairperson, Tonny Rachuene says their march is in protest against a group of people’s use of the old apartheid Transvaal flag last month.

Rachuene says, “We want to make sure that today, we face this apartheid head on. It cannot be business as usual, when white people in Groblersdal in particular think that we are still in the apartheid era. We want to show them that we are a democratic state so we cannot be undermined when we are in a democratic country.”

