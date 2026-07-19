ANCYL in NW bemoans irregularities in councillor candidates selection

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District in the North West, has claimed that there are widespread irregularities and manipulation of processes in selecting councillor candidates in the region.

The battle lines are drawn between the ANC Youth League in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati region and the party’s interim regional leadership over the process to select councillor candidates.

The Youth League accused the ANC in the region of disregarding the guidelines and the party’s Constitution in the selection processes.

Addressing the media in Vryburg, the Youth League says there is no working relationship between them and the mother body’s regional task team.

The league is contending that the ANC regional task team is rushing processes and flouting guidelines.

Youth League Regional Secretary Kagiso Kgabo says, “The challenges confronting the ANC candidate selection process are not isolated to one municipality or a single branch. To date, 16 branches across the four local municipalities of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati region have been affected by rulings, directives or interventions arising from processes before the PDRC and the PLC. The ANC Youth League has further observed a concerning pattern whereby dispute outcomes remain outstanding until the final stages of the candidate selection programme.”

According to Kgabo, the ANC in the region is plagued by deep factionalism which has hamstrung the functioning of the party.

“There is no order in this region. The ANC must come and maintain order here. However, the leadership of ANC they must know that should they continue to drive the league and young people away, we will not campaign for the ANC. In actual fact, we will withdraw all of our volunteers across all voting districts in this region,” adds Kgabo.

The Regional Youth League wants both the ANC’s provincial and national structures to intervene.

They warned that the Youth League will not campaign for the ANC if the matter is not addressed.

The ANC’s provincial leadership is yet to comment on the Youth League’s allegations.–Reporting by Lebogang Pebe