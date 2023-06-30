The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) conference is yet to start after experiencing delays with registration earlier today. Currently, delegates are making their way to the conference venue at the Nasrec Expo Centre south of Johannesburg after an all-morning registration process.

Deputy Coordinator of the Youth League and presidential contender Collen Malatji says pre-registration of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape have caused the delays.

“Our biggest problem that we are faced with is that we did not do pre-registration in the big provinces of KZN and Eastern Cape and that is what is causing the delay. As per our programme we were supposed to start in the morning but we could not start the conference. But delegates have registered, they are collecting tags now and they are making their way to the venue.”

Another issue of concern to some has been credentials. Speaking to the SABC on the side-lines of their registration process, another presidential hopeful Aphiwe Mkhangelwa said they are worried that the credentials could plunge the conference into disarray.

He says many delegates have been excluded.

“ It is unfortunate if comrade Aphiwe Mkhangelwa said that, I have not heard that, but how conferences are designed, there is an item where we discuss credentials, now that is where those issues are raised. Conferences discuss credentials and adopt them then we move on. We don’t go outside and say that there are bogus delegates when there is no evidence of that. You can’t dispute a process before it starts,” says Malatji.

Malatji says they plan to deliver a credible conference:

Meanwhile, political analyst Lukhanyo Vangqa says stakes are high for those who are vying for positions.

“You can already see that there is blood on the floor and contestations are quite high, the stakes are quite high, and these warring factions are literally ready to let chairs fly if need be, for them to contest those positions. “

According to Vangqa the ANCYL is no longer as influential as it used to be.

“ I characterise it is a battle for the mortal remains of the ANC Youth League, the ANC Youth League is not vibrant, there is no life in it, it is not as influential as it used to be back in 2007 when it was able to direct the flow of politics inside the ANC. “