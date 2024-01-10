ANCWL hits out at Jacob Zuma and MK Party formation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC Women’s League President Sisisi Tolashe has lambasted former President Jacob Zuma for the formation of the uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party. She says MK as an armed wing of the governing party was disbanded and ceased to exist in the early 1990s.

She has also taken a swipe at young people who claim to be part of MK.

She says all MK members are old and no one can claim to be a member today at the age of 40.

“”We don’t care whether you train in MK for 100 years, 30 years or 20 years, but MK was never a permanent arrangement. You can never be members of MK when you are 40 years old, because when the ANC was unbanned and when it was agreed that MK must cease they were not born. These boys we see running around the streets are not MK members.”

Tolashe says they cannot afford a day when the ANC is not in power. She was speaking at an event with dozens of women who had just graduated to become Women’s League members.

This is part of the build-up to the main event of the ANC 112th birthday celebrations planned for Saturday at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Tolashe says the ANC has done a lot for the people of South Africa, women in particular, and for that, they cannot afford to have the ANC out of power.

“Thina ke makhosikasi, we know we cannot afford not to have the ANC in government even for a day and we cannot afford comrades not to have the ANC in government for a week and for a month, because we will be dead. Because it is the first and the only organisation that thought and agreed that as a woman you must be recognised,”says Tolashe.

The ANC has changed the lives of the people where they are.