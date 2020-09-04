Former ANC Member of Parliament Vincent Smith's testimony relates to allegations that he received security upgrades and other benefits from Bosasa over a three-year period starting in 2015.

Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he is hopeful the testimony of former ANC MP Vincent Smith will be finalised on Friday.

Smith’s evidence is related to Bosasa.

In 2019, the company’s former COO Angela Agrizzi told the commission that Smith had received a R100 000 monthly payment from Bosasa to influence committees in Parliament.

Agrizzi also alleged that Bosasa paid for renovations to Smith’s house and for his daughter’s studies.

Justice Zondo says with only a few issues in dispute, they can sum up Smith’s testimony in a day.

