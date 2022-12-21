While the newly elected ANC NEC is said to be a balanced reflection of the party, with more than half the members being female, an analyst says that the ANC’s newly elected National Executive Committee may not be reflective of a generational mix in the party.

This after the African National Congress (ANC) stated that young people constitute a sizable number of the governing party’s highest decision making body.

Political analyst Bongani Mahlangu says young people are still under represented in the NEC.

“When we look at a generational mix, we’re not necessarily talking about a youthful mix because if you look at the generation that currently dominates, would be the generation of Fikile Mbalula. So, that would be a generation of the 45 to 55 year-olds but when you look at the youthful mix, in terms of the generational mix, I think you will count less than five people there, like your Nonceba Mhlauli, and probably one or three others. So, youth is still under represented,” says Mahlangu.

Meanwhile, the ANC also says women constitute over 50 % of the party’s 80 member National Executive Committee. The team is selected from the 2 552 names from the branch nomination process for the national conference in Johannesburg.

The 80 members were announced earlier by head of the party’s Electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe following the party’s national conference which adjourned on Tuesday at NASREC in Johannesburg.

The top seven leaders of the party were also elected earlier in the week.

VIDEO: Inclusion of young people in ANC leadership structures – Bongani Mahlangu.