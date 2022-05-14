The African National Congress (ANC) in the Musa Dladla region is holding a regional elective conference in Mtubatuba in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The conference is taking place after the party lost all municipalities under the district to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). During last year’s municipal elections, the IFP retained Nkandla and took control of uMhlathuze, King Cetshwayo, uMlalazi and uMfolozi municipalities from the ANC.

The area has been known to be one of the ANC support bases, however, during the elections the ANC lost some wards to the IFP.

Nhlakanipho Ntombela, the ANC provincial spokesperson, says delegates should introspect on what led to the party’s poor performance.

“A new leadership of the Musa Dladla region must be elected but also we expect the regional conference to make a reflection on the outcomes of the last elections. We were in charge of the district here and there are four municipalities we have lost all those municipalities including the district to the IFP. So the ANC must make an honest introspection what went wrong. Why are we losing the trust of our people we even lost our own wards. So that tell you that more than just electing leadership that introspection must be done.”

ANC provincial Nhlakanipho Ntombela speaks to SABC News ahead of the conference: