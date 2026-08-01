ANC’s Maloyi confident Madibeng residents will back party

The African National Congress (ANC)’s North West Chairperson, Nono Maloyi, says he’s hopeful that residents of Madibeng will allow the party to fulfil its mandate in the area.

Maloyi was speaking outside Madibeng Local Municipality offices as party president, President Cyril Ramaphosa, encouraged eligible voters to take advantage of the Electoral Commission’s last registration weekend.

Ramaphosa is set to engage with stakeholders, including members of the public around Madibeng.

Maloyi says the party is more motivated than ever to deliver basic services.

“There are many challenges not only in Madibeng but in a number of municipalities, and that is why, as the ANC, we said this is a year of decisive action. This is also a year to fix local government, and that is why we reminded ANC councillors to provide quality services to our people. We are monitoring them, and we hope that when we go back to our people on the 4th of November, they will be able to extend the mandate of the ANC.”