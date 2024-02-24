ANC’s job plan critical to transforming SA’s economy: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party’s jobs plan is the priority and is critical to transforming South Africa’s economy. The unemployment rate remains extremely high in the country, especially among young people.

While delivering his keynote address at the ANC manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal, Ramaphosa outlined six key priorities to ensure economic growth under the ANC-led government.

He says their jobs plan is aimed at fast-tracking the creation of more employment opportunities.

“In the next five years, we have the following plan; while job creation has shown positive growth since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate, especially among young people remains extremely high. There is no shortage of work to be done to make South Africa a better place. In every street, community and village, people are ready and willing to contribute to social and economic development. Through public and social employment programmes, industrialization and support for small enterprises and cooperatives, we can create jobs at a much faster pace.”

OUR PLAN FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS PRIORITY 1. Put South Africa to work: Our Jobs Plan Over the next 5 years, the ANC will implement a Jobs Plan, with the first pillar a massified public employment plan.#PeoplesManifesto#ANCManifestoLaunch https://t.co/5ns7tpTM04 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 24, 2024