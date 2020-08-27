The under-fire ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule, is in hot water with the party's integrity commission, for saying he would never step aside due to allegations of corruption.

The African National Congress (ANC) Integrity Commission has summoned party Secretary General Ace Magashule.

Over the years, Magashule has been embroiled in allegations of corruption as Free State Premier and now as Secretary General.

Recently his sons in the Free State scored PPE tenders worth over R2.8 due to Magashule’s alleged political influence in the province.

The ANC is holding a Special NEC meeting this weekend to debate and implement plans to fight corruption that has bedevilled the party.

Earlier on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa faced tough questions about his commitment to tackle corruption in the country. He was in the National Assembly for his oral questions on various issues.

The President has avoided answering the question of whether he believes that former Ethekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede should be a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, saying the matter .

The question was asked twice by the leader of the Official Opposition, John Steenhuisen.

“Do you support Mrs. Gumede’s elevation to the KwaZulu- Natal Legislature or not. It’s a simple Yes or No,” he asked.

Gumede was recently sworn in as a Member of the Provincial Legislature in KwaZulu-Natal despite being out on bail on corruption charges linked to a tender of millions of rands.

Ramaphosa insisted that the matter is being handled by the African National Congress (ANC).

“It’s a simple question. It’s a simple answer. The matter is being discussed within the structures of the Africa National Congress. That matter that has caused, yes, admittedly, everybody agrees that it has caused a lot of disquiet, and the matter is being discussed within the structures of the African National Congress in a very democratic manner and leave it to those structures to deal with the matter. Thank you very much.”

President Ramaphosa answers oral questions in the National Assembly: