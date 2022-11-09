The African National Congress (ANC) deputy regional chairperson in Ekurhuleni Jongizizwe Dlabathi says despite their disappointment in the outcome of Tuesday’s vote, the party achieved its goal of exposing what it calls ‘the dire state of the City’.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell was re-elected after her ousting two weeks ago during a vote of no confidence.

She returned to her position with 124 votes against Dlabathi who got 99 votes.

Dlabathi says: “We are disappointed that the voting yesterday was not in our favour. However, we believe it is not the end because the primary thing that we sought to expose was the dire state of the City of Ekurhuleni.”

Meanwhile, the ANC says they remain determined and committed to serving as an opposition in the metro.

It’s reported that talks between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) failed after the ANC’s Provincial Executive Committee in Gauteng rejected a proposal on Wednesday for the election of an EFF mayor in the city.

ANC’s Ekurhuleni regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina says, “EFF is our political opponent. It’s not our enemy. So that’s why we wine and dine with them, so that’s about it, so what happens in government, so we can’t do dealings as an ANC. We can only have a principled agreement so if we can’t reach an agreement that’s about it, so we didn’t reach an agreement. We are not bitter, we are not members of the EFF they are not members of the ANC, so we’re coming out here very strong as the ANC and we are ready to continue our work in the opposition benches.”

Masina says the ANC accepts Campbell’s reinstatment:

Campbell happy to have mayoral chain back

Mayor Campbell has since expressed her happiness in having mayoral chain back and has vowed to continue serving the people of Ekurhuleni.

In the report below, Campbell pleased to have mayoral chair back: