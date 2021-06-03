The newly-elected African National Congress (ANC) Free State Interim Provincial Committee (IPC)is expected to outline its plan of action on Thursday.
The structure, which was elected in May, is set to address the media later on Thursday morning.
The party’s Tshidiso Nkgwedi says the outcome of the first IPC meeting held recently will be the focus.
The structure, which saw suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule’s opponent who is the former Economic Development MEC, Mxolisi Dukwana, being appointed as the Convener and Premier Sisi Ntombela, as his deputy, is set to see the province to an elective conference.
The structure was established after disgruntled party members won a Supreme Court of Appeal bid which saw the Provincial Executive Committee being declared illegitimate and unconstitutional.
Several ANC branches in Mahikeng pledge support for Magashule
ANC members from 35 branches of the Mahikeng sub-region in the North West have condemned the immediate temporary suspension of Secretary-General Ace Magashule from the party.
His suspension was effective from 3 May. Magashule is currently out on bail charged with corruption, fraud, and money laundering related to the Free State asbestos tender that was issued during his tenure as the province’s premier.
ANC members in the Mahikeng sub-region converged just after the news that Magashule had been suspended. Members have vowed to support Magashule through thick and thin. A youth league leader in the Ngaka Modiri Molema region, Koketso Moiloa, has blamed the ANC President for Magashule’s suspension.