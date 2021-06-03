The party says the outcome of the first IPC meeting held recently will be the focus.

The newly-elected African National Congress (ANC) Free State Interim Provincial Committee (IPC)is expected to outline its plan of action on Thursday.

The structure, which was elected in May, is set to address the media later on Thursday morning.

The party’s Tshidiso Nkgwedi says the outcome of the first IPC meeting held recently will be the focus.

The structure, which saw suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule’s opponent who is the former Economic Development MEC, Mxolisi Dukwana, being appointed as the Convener and Premier Sisi Ntombela, as his deputy, is set to see the province to an elective conference.

The structure was established after disgruntled party members won a Supreme Court of Appeal bid which saw the Provincial Executive Committee being declared illegitimate and unconstitutional.

